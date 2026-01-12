Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

‘Paradise’ Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals the Key to a Happy Life with His Wife

Sterling K. Brown, a nominee for the 2026 Golden Globes, has been married since 2006. He and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, met in college and have two sons together. Despite ups and downs, including a three-year break-up, they found their way back to each other and have built a strong partnership. The couple has worked together on TV shows and launched a successful podcast, We Don’t Always Agree, in September 2024. “A lot of folks have come up to Ryan and I like, ‘You guys need a show,’” Sterling told the Associated Press in January 2025. “Our dynamic is pretty special and fun and playful and crazy. It was like, ‘OK, if our friends are thoroughly entertained by us, then maybe a larger public will be entertained by us as well.’” The podcast has also seen success, snagging a NAACP Image Award in February 2025 for Outstanding Podcast in the Lifestyle/Self-Help Category. “Hopefully we’ll get a chance to do more,” he said.

As for how they keep their marriage strong after nearly 19 years, Sterling got candid in an interview last year, saying on Good Morning America: “It takes work. It takes a commitment of constantly saying ‘yes,’ and choosing each other over and over again, every day,” he said.

Sterling also revealed “the secret” to their marriage. “We laugh a lot,” he said. “And, I think, during those serious times, to be able to laugh at each other, with each other, is such a beautiful, healing balm to the soul. It’s healing.”

Source: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/a69948282/sterling-k-brown-wife-ryan-michelle-bathe-marriage-kids