Michael Jackson Charts A Brand New Top 10 Hit In America

Michael Jackson continues to make waves on the Billboard charts more than 15 years after his death. His iconic album Thriller remains a constant presence, with hits like “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” still popular. Despite rarely releasing new material, Jackson’s posthumous single “You Rock My World” has entered the top 10 on the R&B Digital Song Sales chart. Additionally, “Billie Jean” has seen a resurgence on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. While Jackson’s album Thriller is on the decline on various charts, it has managed to climb to No. 4 on the Top R&B Albums chart. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2026/01/10/michael-jackson-charts-a-brand-new-top-10-hit-in-america/