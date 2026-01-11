Bruno Mars Unleashes Captivating New Single ‘I Just Might'(VIDEO)

Bruno Mars Unleashes Captivating New Single ‘I Just Might’

Bruno Mars has announced his fourth solo album, “The Romantic,” with the release of the single “I Just Might” and an accompanying music video. The album is set to be released on February 27, and fans can pre-save and pre-order the exclusive vinyl. Mars will also embark on “The Romantic Tour” in 2026, his first full headline tour in nearly a decade, spanning North America, Europe, and the UK. The tour will feature special guests Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas in select markets. Bruno will be in Indianapolis on September 9th at Lucas Oil Stadium. Source: https://imprintent.org/bruno-mars-drops-new-single-and-video-i-just-might