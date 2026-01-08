Fishers Father: Missing Daughter “Assisted” by Outside Influence

Source: Buzzbee Family / Buzzbee Family

FISHERS, IN — A Fishers family is desperately searching for their teenage daughter, Haley Paige Buzbee, who vanished from her home earlier this week under what her parents describe as “deeply concerning” circumstances.

Haley, a 17-year-old student at Hamilton Southeastern High School, was last seen on the evening of Monday, January 5, 2026. Her parents, Beau and Ronya Buzbee, believe she left their home in the Enclave at Vermillion neighborhood (near 101st Street and Flat Fork Creek Park) sometime between 10:00 p.m. Monday and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In an emotional interview, Haley’s father, Beau Buzbee, stated that while the family had a “normal, good day” on Monday, they believe Haley did not act alone.

“The way that she executed this makes me believe that it was above her skill level and she was assisted,” Beau said. “She left the house without a lot of items that she would need to do this on her own… someone is assisting her because she does not have the resources.”

The family fears an individual outside of her immediate social circle may have used social media to influence her or coordinate her departure. Haley reportedly left the house on foot, and her cell phone was last pinged at the family’s residence, though it has not been located.

Haley is described as:

Physical: Biracial (light brown skin), 5’4″ tall, approximately 120 lbs.

Hair: Last seen with long braids; her natural hair is curly.

Clothing:Last seen wearing a white blouse, grey jeans, and a black puffer jacket.

Belongings: She was carrying a pink Vera Bradley duffle bag.

How You Can Help

The Fishers Police Department is currently investigating, with a primary focus on Haley’s social media communications and digital footprint. The family is urging the community to share her photo and information across the state and into Indianapolis.

“If people could continue to share that information and get it out as far as possible, we would appreciate it,” Beau Buzbee said. “Keep us, and most importantly Haley, in your thoughts and prayers.”

If you have seen Haley Paige Buzbee or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately or contact the Fishers Police non-emergency line at 317-773-1282.

