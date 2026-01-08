Listen Live
Close
Local

18-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Woman

18-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Woman in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said an 18-year-old man was driving impaired when he crashed into another vehicle and killed the driver.

Published on January 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said an 18-year-old was driving under the influence when he caused a crash that killed a woman Thursday morning.

Deputies said Aidan Patterson of Anderson was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado northbound on State Road 109 when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 109 and County Road 200 East, near Markleville.

The other vehicle hit was a Jeep driven by 56-year-old Nancy Staley, of Markleville. According to deputies, Staley was thrown from her vehicle and died as a result.

Crashed Silverado
The crashed Silverado of Aidan Patterson (Madison County Sheriff’s Department)

Patterson faces the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, a Level 4 Felony
Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony
Possession of Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor
OWI (Impairment), a Class C Misdemeanor

If convicted, Patterson could be in prison for up to 16 years.

Aidan Patteson
Aidan Patterson (Madison County Jail)

18-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Woman in Madison County was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close