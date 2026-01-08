18-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Woman in Madison County

18-Year-Old Charged in Crash That Killed Woman
MARKLEVILLE, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said an 18-year-old was driving under the influence when he caused a crash that killed a woman Thursday morning.
Deputies said Aidan Patterson of Anderson was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado northbound on State Road 109 when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of SR 109 and County Road 200 East, near Markleville.
The other vehicle hit was a Jeep driven by 56-year-old Nancy Staley, of Markleville. According to deputies, Staley was thrown from her vehicle and died as a result.
Patterson faces the following charges:
Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death, a Level 4 Felony
Obstruction of Justice, a Level 6 Felony
Possession of Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor
Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor
OWI (Impairment), a Class C Misdemeanor
If convicted, Patterson could be in prison for up to 16 years.
