IU Indy Cancels 57th MLK Dinner, Black Student Union Speaks Out

Longstanding MLK dinner canceled, leaving Black student leaders to manage fallout of institutional decision.

BSU leaders express concern about erosion of Black traditions and lack of Black voices in decision-making.

Community rallies around student leaders, emphasizing need to preserve Black history beyond institutional support.

A nearly 60-year campus tradition honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled, and the Black Student Union (BSU) is making it clear: the decision was not theirs.

Earlier this week, the BSU Executive Board released a public statement announcing the cancellation of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner — a cornerstone event that has served as a space of reflection, celebration, and community for generations of Black students.

According to the statement, this marks the first time in the event’s history that the dinner has been canceled.

The organization emphasized that the decision was communicated by the Division of Student Affairs through the Office of Student Involvement, citing budget constraints following institutional funding transitions. BSU leaders say they received formal notice at the very end of the fall semester, leaving little to no time to pivot, reimagine, or plan an alternative large-scale event.

“This is not just about a dinner,” the statement reads. “This is about the erosion of Black traditions under vague justifications.”

Students Say Lack of Transparency Caused Harm

BSU leaders shared that they had spent months seeking guidance and confirmation about whether the event would be approved, funded, and supported. They say delayed communication and unclear answers created barriers that ultimately prevented meaningful planning.

More concerning, the Executive Board stressed that the responsibility of communicating the cancellation to students does not fall on BSU, noting that the organization neither controls funding nor holds authority over institutional decisions.

“Student leaders should not be placed in positions where they must manage the fallout of institutional decisions without having been meaningfully included in those decisions,” the letter states.

The group also expressed concern that the cancellation reflects a broader pattern of decisions being made without Black voices at the table — particularly during a time when Black communities are navigating increased political, social, and emotional strain.

Since the statement was released, community members, alumni, and past participants have shown an outpouring of support.

Former performers, past BSU presidents, and alumni shared messages praising the current leadership for their integrity, perseverance, and commitment to protecting Black spaces on campus. Many emphasized that the moment represents something much larger than a single event.

“What’s happening here is bigger than a dinner,” one alum wrote. “And still, despite this, these students continue to show up, advocate, and protect spaces that affirm Black life, history, and resistance. That is leadership.”

Others echoed frustration with what they described as a lack of institutional priority for Black history and student well-being, while offering resources, collaboration, and support for alternative visions moving forward.

While BSU leaders acknowledged that they no longer have the funding or institutional backing to host large-scale events, they reaffirmed their commitment to honoring Dr. King’s teachings through smaller gatherings, educational spaces, service initiatives, and collective acts of remembrance.

“Preservation of our history will not come from institutions alone,” the statement reads. “It comes from us.”

The Executive Board called on students and community members to stay engaged, organized, and connected to continue emphasizing that Black traditions are sustained through collective care, not silence.

As conversations around accountability and transparency continue, one thing remains clear: the legacy of Black student leadership on campus is far from erased — and the community is watching closely.

