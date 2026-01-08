Source: Mike epps Talent Search / Mike epps Talent Search

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

Mike Epps is bringing the We Them Ones Comedy Tour to Indianapolis, and WTLC is giving local comedians the opportunity to step into the spotlight.

WTLC is launching the We Them Ones Comedy Search, inviting Indianapolis-area talent to showcase their skills for a chance to open for one of comedy’s biggest names. This is an opportunity for local voices to represent the city, share their creativity, and perform on a major stage.

Beginning January 12, comedians can submit a one-minute comedy clip for consideration. One selected performer will earn the opportunity to open during the We Them Ones Comedy Tour stop in Indianapolis.

Submissions Open: January 12

Submission Deadline: January 23

Eligibility: Indianapolis-area comedians

Opportunity: Open for Mike Epps