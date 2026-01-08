As Indiana flu cases surge, federal vaccine guidance raises concern

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen Hoosiers have already died from the flu this season as cases continue to surge in Indiana and across the nation, prompting concern among local health officials amid new federal changes to childhood vaccine recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced updates to the childhood immunization schedule that reduce the number of recommended vaccines from 17 to 11. The changes also remove universal vaccine recommendations for several illnesses, including influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and meningococcal disease.

The timing of the shift is raising alarms for parents and public health leaders as hospitals report a sharp increase in flu cases.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“To me, all kids should have them because that’s playing with their lives,” said Sandra Jordan, who helps care for her five-year-old grandson.

For her, vaccination is essential for her family.

“I’m diabetic, so I don’t want to get down on my back, and him, he’s got asthma, so he’s got to have his vaccines.”

Even though her grandson has already received a flu shot, Jordan said she is unclear about how the new CDC recommendations affect children moving forward.

At the directive of President Trump, the federal health agency removed the universal recommendation for multiple shots, in what it calls an attempt to mirror the schedules of peer countries.

Instead of being universally recommended for almost all children at certain age cut-offs, vaccines are now split into three categories:

Vaccines for all children

Vaccines for certain high-risk groups

Vaccines based on shared clinical decision making

Read more from WRTV here