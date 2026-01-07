Listen Live
U.S. Rep. Jim Baird Released from Hospital

Published on January 7, 2026

Published on January 7, 2026

Rep Baird
Source: A photo was released by Baird’s office / A photo was released by Baird’s office

INDIANAPOLIS  — U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., was released from the hospital Tuesday after a car crash Monday evening while driving back to Washington, D.C.

Baird and his wife are safe, stable, and in good spirits, his son Beau Baird said. He confirmed it was a hit-and-run but said there’s no evidence the crash was politically motivated.

Baird’s office says he’s expected to make a full recovery and remains committed to serving Hoosiers. Lawmakers, including Gov. Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, and Sen. Todd Young, have sent their well-wishes.

