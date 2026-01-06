Birthday Freebies You Can Claim Every Year

Source: dtimiraos / Getty Your birthday isn’t just about cake, candles, and gifts from friends it’s also the one day of the year when brands are ready to spoil you for free. From complimentary meals and desserts to bonus rewards points and exclusive discounts, birthday freebies are one of the most overlooked perks available. Many popular restaurants, retailers, and apps offer special birthday rewards simply for being a loyal customer. The best part is that most of these offers don’t require a purchase at all. All you usually need to do is sign up for an email list or rewards program ahead of time. Some freebies arrive exactly on your birthday, while others give you a few days or even weeks to redeem them. Whether you’re trying to save money, treat yourself, or plan a full “free birthday tour,” these offers can add up quickly. Birthday freebies are also a great way to try new brands without spending a dime. With a little planning, you can score free breakfast, lunch, dessert, and drinks all in one day. In an economy where everything feels more expensive, these birthday rewards feel like a small win worth celebrating. If you love free stuff, your birthday might just become your favorite holiday.

Sephora gives you a free birthday set anytime during your birthday month. How to get: Join Sephora’s Beauty Insider Program.

Spend $25+ to redeem online redemption of gifts.

Starbucks gives you a complimentary handcrafted beverage, food item, or ready-to-drink bottled beverage on your birthday. How to get it: Join the Starbucks Rewards program at least seven days before your birthday.

Chili’s gives you a free dessert on your birthday. How to get: Join Chili’s Rewards program.

you’ll receive a birthday offer via email or text message.

IHOP gives you a stack of original buttermilk pancakes on your birthday. How to get: Sign up for the IHOP rewards program.

Auntie Anne’s gives you a free pretzel on your birthday How to get: Sign up for Auntie Anne’s rewards program

Download the Auntie Anne’s Perks app.

Spend at least $10 in the previous year.

Cinnabon will give you a 16 oz cold brew for your birthday. How to get: Sign up for the Cinnabon eNewsletter.

Download the Cinnabon app and sign up for Cinnabon Rewards.

Look for the offer on the main screen of the app.

Cold Stone Creamery offers a free ice cream treat on your birthday. How to get: Join My Cold Stone Club Rewards program.

You’ll receive a birthday coupon loaded into your rewards account seven days before your birthday.

Your birthday reward is valid 7 days prior to your birthday and expires 7 days after your birthday.

You have two weeks to redeem your reward in-store or online.

The Cheesecake Factory offers you a free cheesecake slice for your birthday with any purchase. How to get: Join the Cheesecake rewards program.

The reward is issued 14 days before your birthday, unless you enroll in the program within 14 days of your birthday.

The reward expires 14 days after your birthday.

The reward is one-time use only.

You can get it in 3 ways: dine-in or pickup orders or online pickup

Victoria’s Secret will give you a $10 reward for your birthday. How to get: Sign up for the VS & PINK rewards program.

Provide your birthday in your account profile.

Birthday rewards will be delivered via email or direct mail during the event month.

Ulta Beauty offers you a choice to choose your own birthday gift for your special day. How to get: Join the Ulta beauty rewards.

Provide your birthday and email address to your profile.

Choose your birthday gift.

Use the coupon code in your birthday email or the Ulta Beauty app to claim your free gift at checkout

Kohl’s will give you a 5% reward on your birthday. How to get: Sign up for the Kohl’s rewards program.

Make a purchase before your birthday.

Redeem your reward sent to your mail.

Eddie Bauer gives you a birthday coupon with a 10% coupon discount on your birthday. How to get: Join an adventure rewards program.

Provide birthdate.

Eligible members will receive a 10% off online purchase discount around their birthday.

Denny’s offers you a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on their birthday. How to get: Join the Denny’s Rewards program.

Dine in at a Denny’s diner on your birthday.

Present a valid picture ID, and redeem on your actual birthday.

Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut on your birthday month. How to get: Join Krispy Kreme rewards program.

Add your birth date.

You will receive your birthday reward in your account on the 1st day of your birthday month.

Add the birthday Reward to your wallet on the Krispy Kreme app.

Show your ID barcode on the app in the shop to redeem it

Buffalo wild wings offers you six free chicken wings during your birthday month. How to get: Join Blazin’ rewards program.

Provide your birthday while enrolling.

Redeem your free wings during your birthday month.

Chipotle will give you free chips with a side of guac, queso blanco, or salsa for your birthday. How to get: Join the Chipotle Rewards program.

Create an account with your birthday.

On your birthday, make a purchase of at least $5.

Receive your free order of chips and guacamole, queso blanco, or salsa

TGI Fridays offers you a free dessert on your birthday How to get: Join the TGI Fridays Rewards program.

Provide your birthday.

On your birthday, you’ll receive a coupon for a free dessert.

Ruby Tuesday will offer you a free dessert and garden bar add-on for your birthday. How to get: Join the Ruby rewards program.

You will receive the freebie coupon 7 days before your birthday.

Use it before it expires 14 days after your birthdate.

P.F. Chang’s gives you a free appetizer or dessert selection during the member’s birthday month. How to get: Sign up for the PF Chang’s Rewards program.

Receive a complimentary dessert or appetizer during your birthday month.

Olive Garden offers a complimentary dessert to guests on their birthday when they dine in. How to get: Sign up for the Olive Garden eClub.

Include your birthdate and address in your eClub profile.

Dine at an Olive Garden restaurant.

Hooters will give you 10 free boneless chicken wings with any sauce, rub, and dressing of your choice. How to get: Sign up for the Hooters e-club.

Birthday reward will be added to your account 14 days prior to your birthday.

It will be available for use immediately and through 14 days after your birthday.

You can redeem your freebie within 28 days.

Firehouse Subs will give you a free medium sub on your birthday. How to get: Sign up for the Firehouse Rewards loyalty program.

On your birthday, you’ll automatically receive a Birthday Sub Reward in your account.

Redeem your reward in-restaurant or online.

Taco Bell offers you a free meal on your birthday. How to get: Create an account on the Taco Bell website or app.

Join the Taco Bell Rewards program.

On your birthday, you’ll receive a free meal.

Smoothie king will give you a free smoothie on your birthday. How to get: Join the Healthy Rewards program.

Earn rewards points.

Become a Champion by earning 35,000 Purpose Points in a year.

Receive a free smoothie on your birthday.

Reward is valid for seven (7) days from the date it was added to the account.