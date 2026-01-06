FBI Indianapolis Reports Increase in Arrests in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI Indianapolis Field Office said it delivered “historic results” in 2025.

In a news release sent out on Monday, the FBI highlighted a 112% increase in arrests compared to 2024. Overall, they made 317 violent crime arrests and also seized 163 weapons.

“These results reflect relentless work by our special agents, intelligence analysts, and professional staff, along with strong partnerships at every level of law enforcement,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “Our mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution, and in 2025, we did just that.”

The office made multiple convictions in a $44 million virtual schools fraud case. There was also the disruption of a $50 million healthcare fraud scam.

FBI Indianapolis added that it thwarted an ISIS-inspired attack planned at a central Indiana high school. No other details about the incident have been released, including the school in question and when it happened.

“Because the student had immediate access to firearms, FBI Indianapolis worked closely with the high school and our local law enforcement partner to remove all firearms from the house, and the student was expelled from school,” the report said. “DOJ did not file charges as the individual is a juvenile.”

