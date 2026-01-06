Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Titans To Interview Colts’ Lou Anarumo For Head Coach Role

The Tennessee Titans have officially requested an interview with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for their vacant head coaching position.

Anarumo, 59, joined the Colts in 2025 after a successful tenure as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator, where he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance and multiple playoff runs after running into a couple tough seasons.

Known for his strategic defensive schemes and ability to adapt to various challenges, Anarumo has built a reputation for maximizing his players’ potential.

Under his leadership, the Colts’ defense showed early promise in the 2025 season, improving from 29th to 23rd in yards allowed per game and from 24th to 21st in points allowed.

However, injuries and a challenging schedule led to a late-season collapse, with the defense struggling to maintain consistency.

The Titans, coming off a disappointing 3-14 season, are in search of a leader to revitalize their team.

Anarumo’s experience and defensive pedigree make him an appealing candidate for a franchise looking to rebuild its identity.

The Titans have also expressed interest in other candidates, including Kansas City Chiefs coordinators Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo, as well as Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

For the Colts, losing Anarumo would mark the second consecutive year of defensive coordinator turnover.

However, potential replacements, such as former Colts DC Matt Eberflus or ex-Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon, could provide continuity or a fresh approach.

As the Titans proceed with their interview process, Anarumo’s candidacy underscores his value as a defensive mind and leader. Whether he stays in Indianapolis or takes the reins in Tennessee.

Titans To Interview Colts’ Lou Anarumo For Head Coach Role was originally published on 1075thefan.com