PHOTO: WIBC

STATEWIDE—Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is taking legal action against Eli Lilly and Company to lower insulin prices and improve healthcare affordability for Hoosiers.

Rokita accuses Eli Lilly of participating in a scheme with other insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers to artificially inflate insulin prices by over 1000% despite low manufacturing costs.

“This action aims to drive structural market changes, provide relief to affected consumers, and ensure lasting accountability,” said Rokita.

The attorney general’s office says almost 700,000 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with diabetes, with millions more being pre-diabetic.

“Pharmaceutical companies should not take advantage of Hoosiers or any other American—this includes Lilly, regardless of its Indiana roots,” Rokita argued.

Indiana joins states like Texas, California, Minnesota and Michigan that are suing Lilly, which recently became the first American drug-maker valued more than $1 trillion, and other drug manufacturers over the price of insulin in recent years.

Indiana Attorney General Sues Eli Lilly Over Insulin Prices was originally published on wibc.com