Teyana Taylor Details Chemistry with One Battle Costar Leonardo DiCaprio

Teyana Taylor reflects on her chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio in their film One Battle After Another, calling him her brother and family. Taylor was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor. The film won Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards, with director Paul Thomas Anderson expressing gratitude for the people he worked with. In the movie, DiCaprio plays a washed-up revolutionary, while Taylor portrays his partner. The actors’ friendship off-screen influenced their casting in the film, with DiCaprio praising Taylor’s ability to embody her character. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/teyana-taylor-details-chemistry-with-one-battle-costar-leonardo-dicaprio