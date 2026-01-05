ISP seizes estimated $7 million of cocaine during DOT inspection

Source: Rafa Jodar / Getty

PUTNAM COUNTY — 309 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $7 million, were seized by Indiana State Police on Saturday during a routine DOT inspection, according to a release from Governor Mike Braun’s Office.

At around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper stopped a blue International semi tractor-trailer, en route from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana, on I-70 at the 41 mile-marker eastbound for the routine compliance inspection. The trooper observed “criminal indicators” while speaking with the driver.

The release said the trooper requested assistance from an ISP canine unit. A positive alert from the canine gave troopers probable cause to search the semi-truck and trailer, where they found the cocaine in the sleeper berth of the truck.

ISP said the driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Putnam County Jail. Both have been charged with dealing narcotics, a Level 2 Felony. Due to prior pending removal proceedings, ICE deportation holds were placed on each of them by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Governor Braun applauded ISP’s efforts to keep the drugs out of Hoosier communities.

“Indiana has zero tolerance for drug traffickers,” said Gov. Mike Braun in the press release. “Through coordinated efforts with federal and local partners, the Indiana State Police are proactively stopping dangerous drugs from entering our communities and harming Hoosier families. I made public safety a priority for my administration on day one, and I commend our State Troopers for their hard work keeping Hoosiers safe.”

