Airlines add 13 flights for IU fans heading to Peach Bowl in Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier football fans celebrating Indiana University’s big win now have plenty of flight options to cheer on their team in Friday’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Three major airlines operating out of Indianapolis International Airport are adding a total of six round-trip specialty nonstop flights specifically for the game. Including additional return flight options, IU fans will have 13 flights total to choose from for their trip to Atlanta.

American Airlines, which doesn’t normally offer nonstop service from Indianapolis to Atlanta, is making a special exception for the Peach Bowl. The airline is adding one round-trip nonstop flight departing January 8 and returning January 10.

Delta Air Lines is adding two specialty nonstop flights departing January 8 and returning January 10, while Southwest Airlines is going even bigger with three specialty nonstop flights departing January 8 and four return flights from Atlanta to Indianapolis on January 10.

