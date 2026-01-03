Listen Live
2 Women Injured in Shooting at Downtown Indy Apartment Building

IMPD said two women were injured Friday night after a shooting at Lugar Tower in downtown Indianapolis.

Published on January 3, 2026

Lugar Tower
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Two women are injured following a Friday night shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said at around 8 p.m., officers responded to Lugar Tower in the 900 block of Fort Wayne Ave for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found glass in the parking lot of the affordable housing complex that likely came from a vehicle.

Later that night, two women arrived at Eskenazi Hospital with separate injuries. According to IMPD, one woman was shot and is in stable condition, while the other woman was possibly injured from the glass.

IMPD said they did detain one person, but it’s unclear if they had a role in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

