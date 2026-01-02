Victims of NYE celebratory gunfire urge others to practice gun safety

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is recovering after being struck by a bullet that fell from the sky on New Year’s Day morning, an incident police believe resulted from celebratory gunfire.

Gabriel West said he was working on the city’s southwest side around early Thursday morning when he was hit by what police say was a stray bullet in the 4300 block of South High School Road. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found West suffering from minor injuries.

“It aches. It feels like a ball peen hammer hit me in the head,” West said. “Lucky to be alive.”

West said he initially thought he had been struck by a rock or debris from a semi-truck tire. He said his vision went white, and he heard a high-pitched ringing in his ears before nearly passing out.

“I put my hand under my beanie and saw blood all over my hands,” West said.

After searching the area, West said he discovered a bullet casing covered in his blood.

“I went back outside to just look and found the .45 bullet casing, hollow point copper jacketed .45 bullet just laying on the ground with my blood over it, and I was like I was shot,” West said.

Police classify the incident as reckless behavior related to New Year’s celebrations.

West’s case wasn’t isolated.

Nagela Chery and her family discovered multiple bullet holes in their east side home from what police believe was also celebratory gunfire.

“We was making soup, and at exactly at 12 a.m., we’re holding our hands and keep praying right here. And when we hear a big noise,” Chery said.

