Pacers Tickets Giveaway! Experience Pacers Basketball With Your Family

Radio One, The Amp Harris Foundation, and the Indiana Pacers are teaming up to tip off the new year with a special event for the community. This partnership is providing an opportunity for families and friends to experience the excitement of professional basketball live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The giveaway event reinforces a shared commitment to fostering family fun and giving back to the community that supports these organizations.

How To Get Your Tickets!

Join us at the date/location below!

Date: Monday, January 5th

Monday, January 5th Time: Starting at 12:00 PM (Noon)

Starting at 12:00 PM (Noon) Location: 21 E Saint Joseph St Indianapolis, IN 46204

What You Will Receive!

Family four-packs of tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Early arrival is recommended to secure your tickets.

The tickets are for the Indiana Pacers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers!

Details for the game are as follows:

Matchup: Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Date: Tuesday, January 6th

Tuesday, January 6th Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

