State Leaders Push to Restore Ten Commandments Monument to Statehouse

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

STATEHOUSE — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Governor Mike Braun are making a new push to bring a piece of Indiana history back to the Statehouse grounds. The monument in question features the Ten Commandments on one side, the Bill of Rights on the other, and the Preamble to the Indiana Constitution on its ends.

It was originally donated in 2000 by the Indiana Limestone Institute to replace a similar marker that had stood on the lawn for over 30 years before being destroyed by a vandal in 1991. However, a court order from more than two decades ago blocked it from being installed, with judges at the time ruling it was an unlawful promotion of religion.

Rokita now points to recent Supreme Court rulings that allow such displays if they are viewed through the lens of America’s history and tradition rather than just religious doctrine. He notes that the Statehouse already features various statues and markers celebrating the state’s heritage, and he believes this piece fits right in with that collection.

“The Statehouse grounds feature many monuments and markers celebrating Indiana’s and America’s heritage,” Rokita said Tuesday. “This monument belongs among them as a reminder of core principles that have guided our nation. After all these years, it’s time to place this historical recognition where Hoosiers and visitors can appreciate its significance in our common story.”

Governor Braun echoed that sentiment, describing the texts on the stone as foundational to the nation’s laws and civic life. If the court agrees to lift the old injunction, the monument would finally be moved from Bedford to its intended spot in Indianapolis.

“This monument reflects foundational texts that have shaped our Nation’s laws, liberties, and civic life for generations,” Governor Braun said. “Given the clear shift in constitutional law and the long history of similar displays across the country, we ask the court to lift this outdated injunction. Restoring this historical monument is about honoring our heritage and who we are as Hoosiers.”

