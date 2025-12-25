Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Empire: The Millions Behind Her Iconic Hit

Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to dominate the Christmas music scene, reaching historic milestones such as becoming the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history. The song has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and is certified 18-times platinum by the RIAA. With over 2 billion global streams on Spotify and generating millions in revenue annually, Carey’s festive favorite solidifies her title as the Queen of Christmas. Source: https://cbs12.com/news/entertainment/is-mariah-carey-still-the-queen-of-christmas-inside-the-millions-behind-her-holiday-hit-all-i-want-for-christmas-streams-records