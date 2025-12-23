Source: Radio One Digital/Getty

Pharrell Williams, Brandy and Kirk Franklin to Be Honored at Recording Academy Honors

Pharrell Williams is among several artists that are set to be honored at the 4th annual Recording Academy Honors. Along with Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk Franklin will also be celebrated for their music careers. Pharrell will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, while Brandy and Franklin will each be presented with the Black Music Icon Award. The Grammy Week event is taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Beverly Hills on January 29th. The event will be hosted by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective. Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/recording-academy-honors-pharrell-brandy-kirk-franklin/