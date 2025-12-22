Source: Klarna / Klarna

A$AP Rocky Set to Make Saturday Night Live Musical Guest Debut in January

“Saturday Night Live is set to return on January 17, 2026, after a month-long break, with actor Finn Wolfhard hosting and A$AP Rocky as the musical guest. This marks Rocky’s first solo performance on the show, coinciding with the release of his new album, Don’t Be Dumb, on January 16 will be available in various formats including vinyls, CDs, cassettes, and digital platforms. This will be Rocky’s first album in over seven years since “TESTING” in 2018 and the album cover art was created by director Tim Burton of ‘Beetlejuice’, ‘Batman’ and ‘Edward Scissorhands’ fame. A$AP’s episode will air live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.” Source: https://inmusicblog.com/asap-rocky-snl-musical-guest-debut-january