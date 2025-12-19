10 Black Celebrities Poised To Have A Breakout 2026

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty 2026 is shaping up to be an extraordinary year for several Black celebrities, with exciting projects spanning music, film, and entertainment. After dominating headlines and breaking barriers in 2025, these stars are poised to reach even greater heights in the coming year. Fans can expect major releases, high-profile performances, and new ventures that will showcase their talents on a global stage. From Michael B. Jordan to Teyana Taylor, these Black celebrities have proven their influence and versatility, and 2026 looks set to amplify their impact even further, with opportunities beaming full of growth, recognition, and unforgettable moments. Here’s a look at the Black celebrities who are most likely to have a breakout year in 2026 1. Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor is gearing up for a full creative resurgence in 2026. She’s nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album. On the screen, she has several major acting projects lined up, including the Netflix film The Rip (Jan 2026), the animated feature Slime, and will continue shining in the new Hulu series All’s Fair. In addition to her acting and directing, Taylor is expanding her production footprint through her company, The Aunties. With music, fashion, and film all on the rise, 2026 could be one of her biggest artistic years yet.

2. Zendaya Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Zendaya's 2026 slate is massive and varied. According to ET, she's set to star in the romantic comedy The Drama (April 3, 2026, release), Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey (July 17, 2026), Marvel's Spider‑Man: Brand New Day (July 31, 2026), and the highly anticipated Dune: Part Three (Dec. 18, 2026). She is also set to headline the return of Euphoria Season 3 in spring 2026, a cultural TV moment fans have been waiting years for.

3. Aaron Pierre Source: Chris Haston / other Aaron Pierre is poised for bigger mainstream attention with HBO’s Lanterns, a new DC Universe series premiering in mid‑2026. He plays John Stewart, one of the Green Lanterns, stepping into a lead superhero role that could significantly elevate his profile. The Hollywood heartthrob is also quietly preparing for his major debut role in the upcoming Star Wars film Starfighter, set for release in 2027.

4. Jaafar Jackson Source: Araya Doheny / Getty Jaafar Jackson is set to make a major impact as the lead in the biopic Michael, portraying his famous uncle, Michael Jackson. The film is currently scheduled for an April 2026 release and has already generated serious buzz as one of the year’s most talked-about films.

5. Tanzyn Crawford Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Tanzyn Crawford is set to make her major franchise debut as Tanselle in the Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is scheduled for release on Jan. 18, 2026. Last month, she received industry recognition, being named a 2025 CGA Rising Star by the Casting Guild of Australia, a program specifically designed to highlight actors on the verge of international success.

6. Tems Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty Nigerian powerhouse Tems continues rising after contributions to global hits and her acclaimed solo music. With new projects rumored and her influence on international charts growing, 2026 may be the year she becomes a household name worldwide. According to Von, the Grammy-winning singer announced during a June show in London that she was working on a sophomore album for 2026. And fans are eager to hear it. Until then, the beautiful hitmaker dropped a surprise EP, Love Is a Kingdom, in November, to hold fans over.

7. Coco Jones Source: Michael Loccisano/GA / Getty Already confirmed as a 2025 Grammy winner and with her debut album gaining traction, Coco Jones has a major headlining tour lined up. With new music and broader media visibility in 2026, she’s primed to cement her place as a leading R&B voice fully. The star is also working on a new album, which will hopefully drop in 2026. During a Dec. 16 interview with Complex, the singer said her next project, “will be all about being in love.”

8. Michael B. Jordan Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Michael B. Jordan isn’t slowing down. In 2026, he’ll lend his voice to the animated Netflix adventure Swapped, a body‑swap comedy set in an animal kingdom. He’s also building momentum behind the camera and in front of it with new projects—like his upcoming directorial film and role in The Thomas Crown Affair (slated for 2027) and executive producing a new Creed spin-off TV series called Delphi for Amazon Prime Video, according to a press release published in May.

9. Samara Joy Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty Grammy Award-winning Jazz sensation Samara Joy is bringing the genre to new audiences. With major festival appearances ahead and performances scheduled with the Atlanta Symphony Hall and at the prestigious David Geffen Hall, 2026 could see her reach even broader acclaim and crossover recognition. In October, she dazzled on The Jennifer Hudson Show with an amazing performance, giving new audiences a peek at the musical power she packs.

10. Doechii Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Doechii is poised for a breakout year, having received five Grammy nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance. With major award nominations, high-profile performances, and a growing influence in music, she is positioned as one of the Black celebrities to further break into the mainstream in 2026. Fans are also hoping for a new album from the “Swap Princess” this year. DON’T MISS… The Man Behind The Mane: How Kellon Deryck Made Megan Thee Stallion’s Courtroom Hair A Moment How NYC Traffic Led To One Of Teyana Taylor’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments