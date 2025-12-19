2 Charged in Armed Robberies of Indy Food Delivery Drivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers have been charged in a string of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers on Indianapolis’ east side.

Investigators say the pair carried out six robberies in five days beginning Dec. 6, when a driver for Indy Pizza Pro was held at gunpoint. A Domino’s driver was robbed two hours later at the same Campbell Avenue apartment complex, and additional DoorDash and Papa Johns drivers were targeted in the days that followed.

Court records show the teens, 18-year-old Joshawn Goldsmith and 16-year-old Brent Yates, used their own phone numbers to place fake delivery orders, which helped police identify them. Both confessed to some of the crimes and had initial court hearings this week. They are being held on $160,000 bonds pending trial.

Police say the arrests are important because the crimes were part of a quick, dangerous spree, and they want to keep the streets safe for delivery drivers. Officers also urge anyone working deliveries to stay alert.

