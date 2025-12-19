VOA Unveils New Legacy Recovery House for Moms and Kids

Source: Pence Media Group / Pence Media Group

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A new chapter of hope began Thursday in Hendricks County as Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana (VOA) officially opened the Legacy Recovery House.

The $2 million facility is a state-certified Level III recovery residence specifically designed for women and children, filling a critical gap in Indiana’s continuum of care for substance use disorders.

Located at 3343 Smith Road, the house features three three-bedroom units capable of serving families who have graduated from intensive residential treatment. The mission is simple but profound: ensuring that mothers do not have to choose between their sobriety and their children.

Bridging the Gap Between Treatment and Life

While many programs offer short-term clinical intervention, Jennifer Martinez, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services for VOA, emphasized that the real work often begins after the initial treatment phase ends.

“Treatment is a specific point in time… Recovery is a lifelong journey,” Martinez said during the ceremony. “This program helps to support women and their children as they’re starting that journey and hopefully continuing on a long, happy, healthy road to rebuilding their lives.”

Healing Without Isolation

The Legacy Recovery House is designed to combat the isolation that often leads to relapse. By allowing children to live on-site, the program removes the threat of foster care and provides a motivation that clinical settings alone cannot replicate.

Martinez noted that having children present offers a sense of “hope and possibility” that affirms a mother’s path forward. “Addiction is a disease of isolation and places like this build community,” Martinez explained. “It’s not just me going through my journey by myself, it’s me going through a journey that is similar to the other women around me and really building that mutual support.”

A Growing Investment in Hendricks County

The Legacy Recovery House is the fourth of its kind for VOA in Indiana and represents just one piece of a larger $12 million community investment, which will eventually include the Winding Way Townhomes. The project was made possible through partnerships with:

Indiana University Health Community Impact Investment Fund

United Way of Central Indiana

PNC Foundation

“This recovery residence will be a resource for families to heal and get the support they need to rebuild their lives,” said John R. von Arx III, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana.

Members of the community looking to support the mothers and children at Legacy Recovery House can visit voaohin.org. The organization maintains Amazon wish lists and donation portals to provide essential items for families moving into the new space.

VOA Unveils New Legacy Recovery House for Moms and Kids was originally published on wibc.com