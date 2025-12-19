Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indiana Extends OC Mike Shanahan With New 3-Year Deal

Indiana University has finalized a three-year contract extension with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, solidifying his role as the architect of the Hoosiers’ high-powered offense.

The deal, which extends through the 2028 season, underscores Indiana’s commitment to maintaining its football dominance under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Shanahan, who has been a key figure in Indiana’s coaching staff since 2024, has worked alongside Cignetti for nearly a decade, starting at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later at Elon and James Madison.

His leadership has been instrumental in transforming Indiana’s offense into one of the most potent in college football.

This season, the Hoosiers rank third nationally in scoring, averaging 41.9 points per game, and boast a top-10 rushing attack.

The extension comes on the heels of Indiana’s historic season, which includes its first outright Big Ten title since 1945 and an undefeated regular season.

The Hoosiers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, are the top seed in the College Football Playoff and will face either Oklahoma or Alabama in the Rose Bowl on January 1st.

Shanahan’s new deal follows a similar extension for defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, ensuring continuity for Indiana’s coaching staff.

At just 35 years old, Shanahan has already established himself as one of the nation’s top offensive minds, and his continued presence bodes well for the Hoosiers’ future.

With Shanahan at the helm, Indiana’s offense is poised to remain a force in college football, as the team looks to build on its recent success and compete for a national championship.

