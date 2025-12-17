Cardi B Supports Boyfriend Stefon Diggs At His Foundation’s Wellness Event, Poses For Pic With NFL Star’s Mom

Cardi and Stefon participate in wellness activities, supporting his nonprofit for mothers.

Stefon's upbringing by a single mom inspires him to give back and appreciate hardworking moms.

The couple recently welcomed a baby boy, joining their blended family of multiple children.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are practicing wellness–and philanthropy–as a couple.

The rapper continued her reign as her boyfriend’s biggest fan by supporting him at a holiday wellness event at the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Monday, Dec. 15.

The happy couple joined local mothers and their kids for the stadium’s first-ever “Winter Wonderland Wellness” event, which was organized by the NFL star’s nonprofit, Diggs Deep Foundation.

As seen in multiple videos across on social media, the rapper and the football player took their shoes off to participate in the yoga class, flashing smiles at one another as they giggled and took direction from the teacher. While at the event, Cardi also posed for a photo with Diggs’ mom, which the proud mother posted in an Instagram dump from the event along with the caption: “Bring your mom to work day: Holiday edition.”

While talking to local reporters about why he wanted to organize the event, Diggs explained that a night focused on pampering mothers was very important to him.

“It’s the end of the year. I feel like everybody had a hard year, every year is a hard year, especially for moms,” the NFL star, who was raised by a single mother, said. “My mom is actually here today, special guest. So I just wanted to have a wellness day, an appreciation day.” He continued, “Everyone works extremely hard and I’m extremely blessed, so paying it forward has always been big for me. I think give them a little break, a little yoga, a little message, a little facial… a day of appreciation.”

This outing for Cardi and Stefon comes just one month after the pair welcomed their first baby, a boy, together. While they have yet to reveal the little one’s name, the rapper has been giving fans little glimpses of her baby since his arrival. On her Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 28, the former Love & Hip Hop star shared a photo of her “cuddle buddy” in a fuzzy white outfit adorned with Diggs’ name and jersey number on the back in gold letters.

Cardi is also a mother to three older children, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset: daughters Kulture Kiari, 7, and Blossom Belle, 15 months, and son Wave Set, 4.

This isn’t Diggs’ first time having kids, either. He welcomed his first child, daughter Nova, in October 2016. He also shares daughter Charliee Harper with model Aileen Lopera, who was born in April 2025.

