Christmas: What's Open and Closed?
Wondering what’s open and closed this holiday season? From federal offices to your favorite stores and restaurants, we’ve got everything you need to plan ahead for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here’s a breakdown of holiday hours and closures to keep you in the know!
Is Christmas a Federal Holiday?
- Yes, Christmas is a federal holiday in the United States.
- Federal offices, including courtrooms and Social Security offices, will be closed.
Is Christmas a State Holiday in Indiana?
- Yes, Christmas is a state holiday in Indiana.
- State offices and courts will be closed.
- State employees will have Wednesday, Dec. 25, off.
Are Banks Open on Christmas?
- Christmas Eve: Most banks will be open but may close early. Check with your local branch.
- Christmas Day: Major banks like Bank of America, CitiBank, Truist, PNC, and Capital One will be closed.
Is the U.S. Post Office Open on Christmas Day?
- No, U.S. Post Offices will be closed on Dec. 25, and mail will not be delivered.
Is FedEx Open on Christmas?
- Christmas Eve:
- Most pickup and delivery services will be available.
- FedEx Office locations will have modified hours.
- Christmas Day:
- Pickup and delivery services will be unavailable.
- FedEx Office locations will be closed.
- FedEx Custom Critical is available 365 days a year. Call 1-800-762-3787 for more information.
Is UPS Open on Christmas?
- Christmas Eve:
- UPS pickup for Air and International Air services is available with prearrangement by Dec. 19.
- No UPS Ground service pickup.
- Delivery services will operate, and UPS Store locations will be open.
- Christmas Day:
- No pickup or delivery services.
- Most UPS Store locations will be closed.
- UPS Express Critical is available 365 days a year. Call 1-800-714-8779 for details.
Is the BMV in Indiana Open on Christmas?
- All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches will be closed on Dec. 25.
Will Trash Be Picked Up on Christmas in Indianapolis?
- No, trash and recycling services will be delayed on Dec. 25.
- Wednesday pickups will move to Thursday.
Is the Stock Market Open on Christmas?
- No, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.
- On Dec. 24, markets will close early at 2 p.m. ET.
Are Restaurants Open on Christmas?
- Open on Christmas Day:
- Some chains like Red Lobster, Hooters, IHOP, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Dunkin’ Donuts (hours may vary by location).
- Local favorites in Indianapolis Open: CLICK HERE
- Closed on Christmas Day:
- Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse.
Are Grocery Stores Open on Christmas?
- Aldi: Closed on Christmas Day; limited hours on Christmas Eve.
- Kroger: Closed on Christmas Day; most locations close by 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
- Meijer: Closed on Christmas Day; open until 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.
- Whole Foods: Closed on Christmas Day; modified hours on Dec. 24.
Are Retail Stores Open on Christmas?
- Barnes & Noble: Closed on Christmas Day.
- Best Buy: Closed on Christmas Day; modified hours on Dec. 24.
- Costco: Closed on Christmas Day; open with modified hours on Dec. 24.
- Home Depot: Closed on Christmas Day.
- Lowe’s: Closed on Christmas Day.
- Sam’s Club: Closed on Christmas Day; open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
- Target: Closed on Christmas Day; open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 24.
- Walmart: Closed on Christmas Day; modified hours on Dec. 24.
