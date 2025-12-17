Teyana Taylor Finds Healing in Culinary School

Teyana Taylor culinary school journey is revealing a new side of the multitalented artist, one rooted in patience, healing, and personal growth. Known for her fearless creativity in music, film, and fashion, Taylor is now sharpening her skills in the kitchen as a culinary student with dreams of becoming a chef.

Enrolled in an online culinary program, Taylor says cooking has become a form of therapy. In a life filled with packed schedules, red carpets, and film sets, the kitchen offers her something rare: quiet. Cooking allows her to slow down, focus her energy, and practice patience, a skill she says doesn’t always come easy when juggling parenting, acting roles, and studio time.

Despite her busy lifestyle, Taylor is thriving academically. She maintains an A-average in her program while continuing to expand her career. That discipline mirrors the mindset behind her recent album Escape Room, which marked a period of reinvention and resilience. The same emotional awareness she brings to her music now shows up in her culinary work.

The Teyana Taylor culinary school journey also connects back to her acting career. She shared that cooking helps her map emotional beats on set, offering both creative and practical benefits. Her standout performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another reflects that depth and emotional control.

Taylor has never allowed herself to be boxed into one lane, and this chapter proves it. Whether she’s directing, acting, recording, or cooking, she leads with intention. The Teyana Taylor culinary school journey isn’t about leaving anything behind. Instead, it’s about tending to herself while building a life that feels balanced, fulfilled, and fully her own.

Source: https://www.bet.com/article/1detgs/heres-how-culinary-school-is-shaping-teyana-taylor