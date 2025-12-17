Ring in the New Year With Must-Watch TV Music Specials

New Year’s Eve TV music specials are once again setting the tone for how we welcome the year ahead, blending live performances, iconic artists, and chart-topping moments into one unforgettable night. From pop royalty to country favorites, viewers have plenty of musical options to choose from as the clock counts down.

Leading the night is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, which continues its long-standing tradition of bringing major stars to the global stage. This year’s lineup includes Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, and more, delivering the kind of timeless performances that define the celebration. For many households, this show remains a staple, pairing legendary music with the excitement of watching the ball drop in Times Square.

Meanwhile, country fans can tune in to New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Broadcasting straight from Music City, the special features powerhouse performances from Lainey Wilson and Jason Aldean. The Nashville celebration offers a different flavor of the holiday, spotlighting storytelling, live instrumentation, and Southern energy while still delivering national star power.

Beyond television, the charts are also closing the year with historic moments. Mariah Carey continues her reign as the Queen of Christmas, breaking records on the Billboard Hot 100. Wham!’s “Last Christmas” has reached No. 1 globally, proving nostalgia still moves the culture. At the same time, Taylor Swift’s latest album sits comfortably at the top of the Billboard 200, reinforcing her dominance across genres and generations.

For those who want to go deeper into pop culture and music trends, the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast offers weekly updates, industry insight, and interviews with today’s biggest stars. Whether you’re watching live performances or tracking chart history, New Year’s Eve TV music specials give music lovers the perfect soundtrack to start the year strong.

