Celebrity

Jay-Z Investing in Global K-Pop: A Game Changer

Jay-Z Reportedly Invests $500M in K-Pop Music, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Brands

Published on December 18, 2025

REFORM Alliance Casino Night event
Source: Shareif Ziyadat / REFORM Alliance

Jay-Z is investing $500 million in a global K-Pop market fund in partnership with South Korea’s Hanwha Asset Management. The fund will target Korean businesses in music, beauty, food, and fashion to help them expand internationally. MarcyPen Capital Partners brings expertise in lifestyle and consumer brands, while Hanwha will identify companies ready for global growth. The fund aims to capitalize on the popularity of K-pop and Korean media, which have become a $31 billion export industry. This partnership represents a major effort to combine local expertise with global investment in Korean lifestyle and entertainment ventures. Source: https://blacknews.com/news/jay-z-invests-k-pop-music-lifestyle-entertainment-brands

