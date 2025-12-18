Source: R1 / General

Mariah Carey Breaks the Internet with Record Breaking Holiday Livestream

Mariah Carey wowed fans with her holiday ‘Here For It All’ livestream on TikTok, attracting over 1.3 million concurrent viewers. The digital special featured classic hits like ‘Always Be My Baby’ and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ showcasing Carey’s iconic voice and star power. The event marks a shift in how music legends engage with audiences in the digital age, highlighting the power of livestreaming as a new global stage. Next up for Mariah, headlining the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

