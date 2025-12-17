Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Indiana Pacers Sign Gabe McGlothan to 10-Day Hardship Contract

The Indiana Pacers have signed Gabe McGlothan to a 10-day hardship contract, providing the 26-year-old forward with his first NBA opportunity.

McGlothan, who was part of the Pacers’ training camp and preseason roster, impressed with his rebounding and defensive effort despite limited scoring during his initial stint.

He has since excelled with the Pacers’ G League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game across 14 appearances.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The hardship contract was made possible due to injuries sidelining key Pacers players, including Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith, Ben Sheppard, and Obi Toppin.

NBA rules allow teams to sign players under such contracts when multiple players are out for extended periods.

McGlothan’s familiarity with the Pacers’ system and his recent strong performances in the G League made him an ideal choice to fill the temporary roster spot.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle praised McGlothan as a “hard-playing, tough-minded, three-and-D NBA-caliber player.”

McGlothan expressed excitement about the opportunity, sharing that he immediately called his mother to share the news and plans to fly her out to watch him play.

His 10-day contract will run through December 25, during which he could make his NBA debut.

The Pacers, currently dealing with a string of injuries, will rely on McGlothan’s energy and versatility as they navigate a challenging schedule.

Indiana Pacers Sign Gabe McGlothan to 10-Day Hardship Contract was originally published on 1075thefan.com