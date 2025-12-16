FBI Investigation Underway in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation was in a Greenwood housing addition Tuesday morning for “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

FBI agents were in the 1500 block of Old Thicket Court near West Honey Creek and Curry roads. The investigation began around 8 a.m. just south of Smith Valley Road.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, agents were in the area to serve warrants. Sheriff Burgess didn’t know the nature of the investigation but Greenwood police officers were also there to assist the FBI.

This is a developing story.

