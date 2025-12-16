Mariah Carey Hits 20 Weeks at No. 1 & Headlines 2026 Winter Olympics

Mariah Carey Makes History: 20 Weeks at No. 1 & Olympic Spotlight

Breaking Records With a Holiday Classic

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You just hit its 20th week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Yes, you read that right—20 weeks! This iconic holiday track continues to capture hearts, proving that timeless music never loses its magic.

Four Decades of Star Power

Carey’s influence spans more than 40 years. From her debut hits to her unforgettable holiday performances, she has consistently dominated charts and captured audiences worldwide. Her voice, her style, and her energy remain unmatched.

Olympic Spotlight Awaits

Adding to the excitement, Mariah Carey will perform at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony. This global stage highlights her continued relevance and iconic status in music and entertainment. Fans are already buzzing about what she’ll wear and what songs she’ll deliver.



Hitting 20 weeks at number one isn’t just about numbers—it’s about cultural impact. Carey has created a song that becomes part of people’s holiday traditions every year. Her chart-topping streak reminds us that true artistry lasts a lifetime.



Mariah Carey’s record-breaking achievement and Olympic performance underscore why she’s still the Queen of Christmas and a powerhouse in music. For fans old and new, this is a reminder that some stars don’t just shine—they redefine the sky.