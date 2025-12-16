Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

Mariah Carey Makes Billboard History—Again

At this point, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without Mariah Carey rewriting the record books.

Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has officially broken the record for the longest-running #1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history, spending a staggering 20 weeks at the top of the chart.

The achievement further cements the song as not just a seasonal favorite, but one of the most dominant records in music history.

Originally released in 1994, the song has experienced a second and arguably third life in the streaming era.

Thanks to digital platforms, radio resurgence, and an annual holiday tradition embraced across generations, the track returns to the charts every year stronger than before.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With this milestone, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” now stands alone as the Hot 100’s longest-running #1 hit of all time.

In addition to its #1 record, the song has also tied Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” as the longest-running Hot 100 hit by a female artist, spending 77 total weeks on the chart.

That kind of longevity is rare especially for a holiday record and speaks to Mariah Carey’s lasting cultural impact.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that the song continues to compete with new releases every year, often overtaking current hits from today’s biggest artists.

Mariah Carey has essentially created her own seasonal lane that no one else has been able to replicate at the same scale.

Nearly 30 years later, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains a global phenomenon, proving that timeless music doesn’t age.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Pop-Up ‘Holiday Bars’ Return to Four Major US Cities