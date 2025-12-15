Closings and Delays 12-15-25

Listen Live
  • ABC Stewart Montessori School Closed 
  • ACE Prep Academy Charter School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Alexandria Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • All God’s Children Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Anderson Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Anderson Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy E-Learning 
  • Andrew J Brown Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Area 30 Career Center-Greencastle E-Learning 
  • Attica Consolidated School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Avon Parkside Church of the Nazarene Services Canceled 
  • Avondale Meadows Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Avondale Meadows Middle School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp E-Learning 
  • Blackford County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Bloomfield School DistrictSynchronous eLearning 
  • Blue River Valley School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Brown County School Corporation Closed 
  • Brownstown Central Community Schools Closed 
  • Building Blocks Preschool-New Castle Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Cardinal Ritter High School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Caston School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Center Grove Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Preschool
  • Centerville-Abington Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Central Christian Academy No AM Services, WeeCare or AM Childcare 
  • Central Nine Career Center Opening 2 Hrs late – No AM Session
  • Charles A Beard School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Children of Hope Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Christ Temple Anderson Closed 
  • Christ UMC Preschool-Westfield Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late 
  • Christel House Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Christel House DORS Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Circle City Prep Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Clinton Central School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Cloverdale Community Schools E-Learning 
  • Coatesville Christian Preschool Closed 
  • Cornerstone Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late 
  • Covenant Christian High School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Covington Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Cowan Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Crawfordsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Crossing School-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Crossing School-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Daleville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Damar Charter Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Danville Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Decatur County Community Schools Closed 
  • Delaware Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Delphi Community School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Drexel Gardens Christian Church Closed 
  • Dynamic Minds Academy Opening 1 Hr late 
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Eastern Hancock Co Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Eastern Howard School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Edinburgh Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Elwood Community School Corporation E-Learning 
  • Eminence Comm School Corp Closed 
  • Enlace AcademyOpening 2 Hrs late 
  • Faith Lutheran Preschool-Greenfield Opening 1 Hr late 
  • Fayette County School Corp E-Learning 
  • First Christian Church-Martinsville No activities or in-person worship 
  • Fortune Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Foster Grandparent Program No Activities – Closed Henry, Hancock, Rush
  • Franklin Active Adult Center Opening 3 Hrs late – Opening at 12 p.m.
  • Franklin Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Frontier School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Geist Montessori AcademyGrove opens 8a for registered families 
  • Girls in STEM Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Good Shepherd UMCLLCM Opening at 8:30 AM 
  • Greater Mt Calvary Missionary Church No AM Services 
  • Greencastle Comm School Corp E-Learning 
  • Greenfield Central Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Greensburg Community Schools Closed 
  • Greenwood Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Greenwood Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • GVPLA-Phalen Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Hamilton Heights School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Heritage Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Herron High School Opening 1 Hr late 
  • Herron Preparatory Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Herron-Riverside High School Opening 1 Hr late 
  • ICAP Head Start-Hancock County Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • ICAP Head Start-Henry County Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • ICAP Head Start-Rush County Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Independence Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Indiana Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy-West Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Indiana Math & Science Academy North Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Inspire Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Irvington Community School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Jennings County Schools E-Learning 
  • JRPLA-Phalen Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Kokomo School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late – Head Start is closed.
  • Lafayette School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Lakeview Christian School-Grant Co Open 2 Hrs late – Doors open 9:30a. Class 10a
  • Lawrence Co Independent Schools E-Learning 
  • Lebanon Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Lebanon Presbyterian Preschool Ministry Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Legacy Christian School Opening 2 Hrs Late 
  • Lewis Cass Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Liberty Perry Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Linwood Christian Church-Indpls Closed 
  • Logansport Comm School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Maconaquah School Corp. Open 2 Hrs late; No AM Preschool – Normal daycare
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Marion Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Martinsville Schools MSD Virtual Learning 
  • Mays Community Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Mill Creek Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Mississinewa Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Mitchell Community Schools E-Learning 
  • Monroe Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Monroe Co Community Schools E-Learning. No On-Site Programs 
  • Monroe-Gregg School District Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Mooresville Christian Academy Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Mooresville Consolidated Schools E-Learning 
  • MSD of Wabash County Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • MSD of Warren County Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Mt Zion Free Will Baptist Church Closed 
  • Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp (Hancock) Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Muncie Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • New Castle Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • New Palestine Comm. Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Nineveh Hensley Jackson Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Noblesville Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • North Central Parke Schools E-Learning 
  • North Miami Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • North Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • North Putnam Community Schools E-Learning 
  • North West Hendricks School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • North White School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Northwestern School Corp-Howard Co Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Oak Hill United School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Options Schools-Noblesville Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Options Schools-Westfield Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Options Schools ABA Fishers No AM Services 
  • Options Schools ABA Kokomo No AM Services 
  • Paramount Brookside Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Paramount Cottage Home Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Paramount Englewood Opening 2 Hrs late – Before care open 8:30a
  • Pendleton Christian Church Preschool Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Peru Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Pioneer Regional School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Prince of Peace Lutheran School Closed Monday 
  • Promise Land Day Care-Anderson Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Putnam Co Head StartClosed 
  • Randolph Central School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Randolph Southern School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Richmond Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Rossville Cons. School District Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Rush Co Senior Citizens Ctr Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Rush County Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Saint Anthony Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late – No Before Care
  • Scecina Memorial High School Open 2 Hrs late – R1 & R2 exams until 1:30pm
  • SENSE Charter School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Seven Oaks Classical School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Seymour Community Schools E-Learning 
  • Shakamak Schools MSD Synchronous Learning 
  • Shelby Eastern Schools E-Learning 
  • Shelby Senior Services, Inc. Activities Canceled 
  • Shelbyville Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Shepherd Community Center Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Sheridan Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • South Henry School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • South Madison Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • South Montgomery Comm. School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • South Putnam Comm. Schools Closed 
  • South Ripley Comm. School Corp. E-Learning 
  • Southeast Fountain School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Southwest Church of the Nazarene No Activities or Services 
  • Southwestern Con. Schools of Shelby Co. E-Learning 
  • Speedway Baptist Church No Sunday school or worship 
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools E-Learning. No On-Site Programs 
  • Springville Community Academy Closed – Little Hornets Preschool Closed
  • St Barnabas Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Christopher School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Marys School-Greensburg Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Michael Catholic Sch-Greenfield Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Michael-St Gabriel Archangels Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Monica Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Peter’s Lutheran School Closed 
  • St Philip Neri Catholic School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • St Vincent de Paul Food Pantry-Brown Co Activities Canceled – CLOSED
  • St. Michael Catholic School-Muncie Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Suburban Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Tabernacle Christian School-Martinsville Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Taylor Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • The Excel Center – Anderson Opening 1 Hr late 
  • The Excel Center Muncie Opening 1 Hr late 
  • The Excel Center-Bartholomew Co Closed 
  • The Excel Center-Grant Co Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • The Excel Center-Kokomo Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • The Excel Center-Lafayette Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • The Excel Center-Richmond Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • The Match HS & Career Ctr Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • The Nature School of Central Indiana E-Learning. No On-Site Programs 
  • Thrive Preschool Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late 
  • Tindley Accelerated Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Tippecanoe School Corporation Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Tipton Community School Corp. Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Train Up a Child Daycare Closed 
  • Tri Central Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Trinity Christian School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Triton Central Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Unitarian Universalist Church-Indianapolis Activities Canceled 
  • Victory College Prep Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Vision Academy @ Riverside Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Wes-Del Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • West Lafayette Comm Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Western Boone Co Community School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Western School Corp Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Western Wayne Schools Opening 1 1/2 Hrs late – No AM Preschool
  • Westfield Washington Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Yorktown Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Zion Lutheran School Opening 2 Hrs late 
  • Zionsville Community Schools Opening 2 Hrs late

