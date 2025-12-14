Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Mariah Carey Makes History As ‘Holy Grail’ Demo Tape Sells for $54K

Mariah Carey’s influence continues to shine as a rare demo tape from her early years sold for $54,050 at auction, becoming the highest-selling cassette by a female artist. The tape, featuring seven early recordings, holds significance in pop history as it played a role in launching Carey’s career. Meanwhile, her iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record for the longest reign in chart history and marking Carey’s 19th chart-topper. . Source: https://opera.news/news/6572a55c251212en_us