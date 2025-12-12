Philip Rivers’s 2026 Madden Rating Revealed Ahead Of Colts Comeback

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Philip Rivers’s Madden 2026 Rating Revealed Ahead Of Colts Comeback

Philip Rivers is making headlines once again as the 44-year-old quarterback prepares for a potential return to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Following his signing to the Colts’ practice squad, EA Sports wasted no time updating Rivers’s stats in Madden NFL 26.

Rivers now holds a 70 overall rating in the game, with notable attributes including an 83 throw power, 86 short throw accuracy, and a 59 speed rating.

While these numbers reflect his five-year retirement, fans are excited to see the veteran quarterback back in action.

The Colts are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Seahawks, and all eyes are on Rivers to see if he’ll take the field. Whether in real life or in Madden, Rivers’s return is already creating a buzz among fans and gamers alike.

Can’t say people havn’t had fun with this.

