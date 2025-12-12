Schools on Delay or Closed Friday Due to Snow
STATEWIDE — Dozens of schools in Indiana are closed or operating on delays on Friday after seeing significant snowfall overnight.
Much of central Indiana got anywhere between 1″ and 2″ of snow. Some areas south of Indianapolis got a few more inches.
The following schools and centers are closed or delayed:
ABC Stewart School, Delayed 2 hours
All God’s Children Preschool Franklin, Closed Today
Anderson Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Anderson Preparatory Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Apogee School for the Gifted, Delayed 2 hours
Area 30 Career Center, Closed Today
Avon Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Bethesda Christian Schools, E-learning day
Blue River Valley Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Brown County Schools, Closed Today
Brownsburg Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Brownstown Central Comm School Corp, Closed Today
Center Grove Community School Corp, No AM Preschool
Center Grove Montessori, Delayed 1 hour, No before care
Central Christian Academy, Closed Friday
Central Nine Career Center-Greenwood, Delayed 2 hours, No AM Session
Charles A Beard Mem School Corp, Closed Today
Children of Hope Preschool, Delayed 2 hours
Christ United Methodist Preschool – West, Closed Today
Clark-Pleasant Comm School Corp, Closed Today
Cloverdale Community Schools, Closed Today
Covenant Christian HS, Delayed 2 hours
Covington Community Schools, 2 hour delay
Crawfordsville Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Daleville Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Damar Charter Academy, Closed Today
Danville Community School Corp, 2 hour delay
Decatur County Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp, Closed Today
Edinburgh Community School Corp, E-learning day
Eminence Community Schools, E-learning day
Faith Lutheran Preschool-Greenfield, Delayed 1 hour
Fayette County School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Franklin Community School Corp, Closed Today
Franklin Township Schools-Marion Cty, 2 hour delay
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Geist Montessori Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Greenfield-Central Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Greensburg Community Schools, 2 hour delay
Greenwood Christian Academy, Closed Today
Greenwood Christian School, Delayed 2 hours
Greenwood Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Hamilton Heights School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Head Start – Richmond, Delayed 2 hours
Horizon Christian School, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Hancock County, Delayed 2 hours
ICAP Head Start – Henry County, Closed Today
ICAP Head Start – Rush County, Delayed 2 hours
Immanuel Lutheran School, E-learning day
Jennings County Schools, E-Learning Day
Kenny’s Academy of Barbering-Indianapolis (South), 2 hour delay
Kenny’s Academy of Barbering-Indianapolis (West), 2 hour delay
Kenny’s Academy of Barbering-Lawrence (East), 2 hour delay
Kiddie Factory Child Care Ministry #3, Delayed 2 hours
Lawrence County Independent Schools, Closed Today
Lebanon Community School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Liberty Kids Preschool and Kindergarten, Opening at 8:00 AM
Lighthouse Christian Academy-Bloomington, Delayed 2 hours
MSD Martinsville Schools, Closed Today
Mays Community Academy, Delayed 2 hours
Mill Creek Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Mitchell Community Schools, E-learning day
Monroe County Comm School Corp, Dec. 12 E-Learning. Sat. events canceled.
Monroe-Gregg School District, Closed Today
Mooresville Christian Academy, E-learning day
Mooresville Consolidated School Corp, E-learning day
Mt. Vernon Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
New Castle Community School Corp, Virtual learning
New Palestine Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools, Closed Today
North Montgomery Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
North Putnam Community Schools, Closed Today
North West Hendricks Schools, 2 hour delay
Options Schools – ABA – Fishers, No AM Services
Options Schools – Westfield, Delayed 2 hours
Options Schools – Noblesville, Delayed 2 hours
Our Lady of Greenwood School, Delayed 2 hours
PJ’S College of Cosmetology – Indianapolis, Delayed 2 hours
PJ’S College of Cosmetology- Brownsburg, Delayed 2 hours
PJ’S College of Cosmetology- Greenfield, Delayed 2 hours
PJ’S College of Cosmetology- Plainfield, Delayed 2 hours
PJS College of Cosmetology – Richmond, Delayed 2 hours,
Piece by Piece Autism Center, Opening 2 hours late, Cloverdale, Crawfordsville and Lebanon clinics only
Presbyterian Preschool Ministry-Lebanon, Delayed 2 hours
Prince of Peace Lutheran School – Martinsville, Closed Today
Regina’s Imagination Works, 2 hour delay
Richland-Bean Blossom CSC, Closed Today
Richmond Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Roncalli HS, Delayed 2 hours
Rush County Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Saint Susanna Catholic School, Delayed 2 hours, EDM open at 9am
Saints Francis & Clare of Assisi Catholic School, 2 hour delay, School Year Preschool-8th Grade 2 Hour Delay. ECM (infant/toddler/year round PreK) will open at 7 am
Seymour Community Schools, Closed Today
Shelby Eastern Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Shelbyville Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Shenandoah School Corp, Closed Today
Shepherd Community Center, E-learning day
Sheridan Community Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Small Small World Daycare, 1 hour delay
South Henry School Corp, Closed Today
South Montgomery Comm School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
South Putnam Community Schools, E-learning day
South Ripley Community Schools, Closed Today
Southeast Fountain School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Southwestern Cons Schools-Shelby Co, Delayed 2 hours
Spencer-Owen Community Schools, Closed Today
Springville Community Academy, Little Hornets Preschool Closed
St. Anthony Catholic School, No Before Care
St. Barnabas, Delayed 2 hours
St. Malachy School, 2 hour delay
St. Mary’s School – Greensburg, Delayed 2 hours
St. Michael – St. Gabriel School Indy, 2 hour delay
St. Michael Catholic School – Greenfield, Delayed 2 hours
St. Peter’s Lutheran School-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours
St. Roch Catholic School, 2 hour delay, No Morning Care
Tabernacle Christian School, Closed Today
The Match High School and Career Center, Delayed 2 hours
The Oaks Academy, Delayed 2 hours
The Social of Greenwood, Delayed 2 hours
Tindley Schools, E-learning day
Tippecanoe School Corp, Delayed 2 hours
Traders Point Christian Academy, Delayed 2 hours, no before care or breakfast services provided
Trinity Christian School, Delayed 2 hours
Triton Central Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Western Boone County Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours
Western Wayne Schools, Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes
Westfield Washington Schools, Delayed 2 hours
White Creek Lutheran-Columbus, Delayed 2 hours
Zionsville Comm Schools, Delayed 2 hours
