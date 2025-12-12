INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made after a man was found dead and a woman was seriously injured at a home on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers went to the 2100 block of S. Catherwood Avenue just before 3:30 after getting a call from a concerned neighbor. When they arrived, they found a man inside a house with trauma-related injuries.

Officers also found a woman who had multiple undisclosed injuries. She was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

After talking to witnesses, looking at nearby doorbell footage and canvassing the area, police learned about a possible suspect and his location.

The suspect was arrested after being found in Greene County. He was then taken to the Criminal Justice Campus in Indianapolis.

IMPD also got assistance from the Department of Natural Resources and Indiana State Police during their investigation.

Anyone with more information or surveillance video relating to the case is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Indy Police Make Arrest in Connection to Man’s Death, Woman’s Injuries was originally published on wibc.com