Hit-and-Run on Indy’s West Side Kills Man

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS –A man died Thursday morning after a crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. at North Lynhurst Drive and West Vermont Street, just north of Rockville Road. When help arrived, they found a pickup truck with the man inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A black Mustang was also there, but the driver ran off and hasn’t been found.

“The driver of the Mustang left the scene. It’s believed he left in another vehicle,” said Indy Metro Police Officer Tommy Thompson. “We have good reason to believe this person was driving at a high rate of speed, but we are going to pull some data from the car.”

Police say the Mustang may have been racing another vehicle at the time. Thursday afternoon detectives arrested two adult males for their involvement in this accident. Detectives do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects involved.

The other vehicle involved in the speeding incident wasn’t at the scene.

