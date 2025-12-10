White Nationalist & Misogynist Nick Fuentes Admits He’s A Virgin, Social Media Is Not Surprised

WILLIAM EDWARDS / Nick Fuentes

White nationalist and Trump fan Nick Fuentes admitted that being a racist and misogynist isn’t a hit with the ladies, and isn’t helping him get any bedroom action.

Fuentes, 27, sat down with Piers Morgan for an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored and revealed that he has not had sex with a woman.

Gasp.

The conversation between the two men got a bit contentious when Morgan asked Fuentes if he was attracted to women.

The Nazi sympathizer said he does like women but admits that he finds it “very difficult” to be around them.

Morgan then asked Fuentes if he was Gay, with the White nationalist podcaster replying, “No.” The conversation then shifted to Fuentes’ misogyny after he said he feels women shouldn’t be allowed to vote before moving back to his sexuality and addressing the elephant in the room, and asking if he has ever had sex with a woman.

Fuentes had no choice but to reveal that he is a 27-year-old virgin.

Social media, as expected, was not surprised that the racist incel can’t score with the ladies.

“Imagine being 27, and your entire platform is ‘girls are mean to me,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another social media user wrote, “I cant imagine why women would consider this kid unfuckable.”

“Maybe the “male lonlieness epidemic” has something to do with an entire generation of young men getting their life advice from unfuckable losers, said another user on social media.

Welp.

You can see more reactions below.