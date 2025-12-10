Kamala Harris to Visit Downtown Indianapolis for Book Tour

Paras Griffin

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in early 2026 as part of her book tour for “107 DAYS.”

The book details her 2024 presidential campaign. It was the shortest presidential campaign history.

The event, titled “A Conversation with Kamala Harris,” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m., with general public tickets going on sale on Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. Harris is expected to discuss her presidential campaign during the event.

