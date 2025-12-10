Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Both individual and team records were set Tuesday night by the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team when they trounced the Penn State Nittany Lions at Assembly Hall in Bloomington 113-72.

It was the largest margin of victory in a conference game since Indiana beat Penn State 105-57 on January 9, 1993. Hoosier guard Lamar Wilkerson scored 44 points while making 10 of his 15 three-point shot attempts. His 10 made threes are an Indiana record for made threes in a game at Assembly Hall and his 44 points are the most points ever scored by a Hoosier in a game at Assembly Hall.

As a team, Indiana made 17 of their 31 three-pointers. That’s the first time Indiana has made 15 or more threes in a game since December 22, 2016 against Austin Peay.

Wilkerson’s first three of the night put Indiana up 3-2 and they would never trail again after that. The Hoosiers had 30 assists on 42 made field goals while Penn State had just six assists and 14 turnovers that led to 26 Indiana points.

The Hoosiers finished the game shooting 69% from the field. Four other Hoosier players scored in double figures. Reed Bailey had 18 points and five rebounds while Tayton Conerway scored 17, Nick Dorn chipped in with 13, and Tucker DeVries had 12. All five Hoosier starters had at least three assists.

Penn State shot 46% from the field, but 33% in the first half. By halftime, Indiana led 58-26.

Kayden Mingo led Penn State with 19 points.

Indiana and Penn State are both 8-2 on the year. Next up for the Hoosiers is the 6-4 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday December 13 at 7:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

Wilkerson’s Record Night Helps Hoosiers Wallop Penn State 113-72 was originally published on wibc.com