A Conversation with Fernando Mendoza’s High School Coach On The Fan Morning Show

Fernando Mendoza, the star quarterback from Indiana University, has been making waves in the college football world.

But before he became a sensation, he was just a talented young player from Miami, Florida.

In this interview of our podcast, we sit down with Dave Dunn, Fernando’s high school coach, to talk about his journey and what makes him tick.

Coach Dunn shares a remarkable story about Fernando’s first game as a sophomore, where he stepped in as a replacement quarterback and led his team to a thrilling victory.

“He was injured and didn’t practice the whole week, and it kind of cleared him right before the game,” Coach Dunn recalls. “I told his dad right before the game, ‘Hey, listen, you don’t have to worry. We’re not going to put him in, so don’t worry about it.’ But our quarterback got knocked out with about a minute to go into the game, and his first pass he threw was for a touchdown, which basically put us in position to win the game.”

That moment was just the beginning of Fernando’s impressive high school career, which caught the attention of college scouts and coaches.

Coach Dunn remembers a game where Fernando led his team to a win against Coral Gables High School, throwing 18 out of 23 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He was like 15 years old, and I’m like, ‘If he fills out, he’s gonna have a shot,'” Coach Dunn says. “That’s crazy stuff.”

As we talk to Coach Dunn, it’s clear that Fernando’s success is not just about his talent, but also about his character.

“He’s just the nicest kid off the field,” Coach Dunn says.

“Like I’ve said this to several times in all the interviews I’ve been doing over the last few weeks, he’s the type of young man you want to marry your daughter. But on the field, he’s stone-cold killer.”

Coach Dunn emphasizes that Fernando’s demeanor off the field is driven, but he’s a nice young man who always stays true to himself.

We also discuss the challenges of recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected Fernando’s junior year.

Coach Dunn shares that Fernando’s team was undefeated and won the championship, but he didn’t get to attend any camps due to the pandemic.

“It was frustrating for him, but he never showed it,” Coach Dunn says. “He handled it probably way better than I did.”

As we wrap up our conversation with Coach Dunn, it’s clear that Fernando’s success is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and character.

If you’re interested in hearing more about Fernando’s journey and the lessons he’s learned along the way, listen to the full interview below.

