The Fix: Iyanla Vanzant Returns to OWN

Iyanla Brings Healing Back to OWN

Iyanla Vanzant is returning to television with Iyanla: The Inside Fix, a new series coming to OWN this January. The beloved spiritual teacher and life coach will revisit twelve of the most memorable episodes from Iyanla: Fix My Life. This time, she breaks down the work in a deeper and more reflective way.

The series premieres Saturday January 17 at 8 PM ET and PT on OWN.

A Fresh Look at Powerful Stories

Millions of viewers connected to Fix My Life because it offered something real. Iyanla asked uncomfortable questions. She held up mirrors. She encouraged people to confront their truth. Now she is returning to those moments with years of wisdom behind her. Each episode of The Inside Fix takes a more detailed look at the healing journey. Iyanla explains what changed, what surprised her and how the world’s shifting emotional landscape affects the way people process pain today.

Why Viewers Are Excited

The timing of this new series speaks to the moment we are living in. People are navigating more stress, more expectations and more personal challenges. Because of that, Iyanla’s teachings feel even more relevant. Fans say they are eager to revisit the original episodes with context they did not have before. Many want to understand how healing evolves and why certain lessons stay with us long after the show ends.

Healing in Today’s World

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Iyanla notes that the emotional climate has changed since the original series aired. People are dealing with new pressures from social media, politics, finances and identity. Because of thatshift, she believes reflection is necessary. The new series highlights how healing is not a one time event. It grows. It stretches. And sometimes, it needs to be revisited.

Where to Watch

Iyanla: The Inside Fix premieres Saturday January 17 at 8 PM ET and PT on OWN. Viewers can tune in to see

familiar stories through a new lens and learn from Iyanla’s evolving insight.

If you watched Fix My Life, this new series gives you the “why” behind the work and the growth that followed.