Pharrell Williams Given Shoe Of The Year Prize

Pharrell Williams was awarded the Shoe of the Year honor at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards for the Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish. In his acceptance speech, he reflected on his humble beginnings, paid tribute to his ancestors, and emphasized the importance of staying resilient as Black and Brown people. Pharrell also discussed his Black Ambition initiatives and clarified his previous comments about politics, stating that he will continue to fight for equality and support underrepresented communities. Source: https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/lifestyle/2025/12/08/pharrell-williams-given-shoe-of-the-year-prize