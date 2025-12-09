Source: EMINEM / RAG & BONE/

Eminem and Detroit Lions Forge Multi-Year NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Partnership

The Detroit Lions have teamed up with Eminem for their Thanksgiving game halftime show. The rapper and his manager will be executive producers for the event through 2027. This collaboration aims to elevate the cultural significance of the annual tradition and bring top-tier music to the Ford Field stage. The partnership reflects a major investment in enhancing the game-day experience beyond football, with a focus on celebrating Detroit’s sports and music culture. The goal is to create unforgettable moments for fans nationwide and establish the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show as a must-see event in the music industry. Source: https://inews.zoombangla.com/eminem-and-detroit-lions-forge-multi-year-nfl-thanksgiving-halftime-partnership